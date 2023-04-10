Gobert Game 2.0, Dallas’s Shame, and Our 2023 NBA Awards With Ryen Russillo



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Timberwolves sending Rudy Gobert home mid-game after he punched teammate Kyle Anderson, as well as the Lakers’ updated playoff path (4:13). Then, they discuss the Mavericks punting on the 2023 playoffs and how this season affects Luka’s legacy (24:45). They also talk finalized NBA standings, play-in games, and most fun first-round series (48:39) before debating some last-minute NBA awards and making All-NBA arguments before the ballots are due (1:14:14).‌

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Ryen Russillo

Producer: Kyle Crichton

