Celts-Bucks Lessons, L.A.’s Looming Playoff Palooza, and Best ‘WrestleMania 39’ Story Lines

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the Celtics’ blowout win over the Bucks and a deadlocked MVP race (1:16). They then discuss the newfound strength of the Western Conference, where the 76ers rank among playoff contenders, exciting Western playoff matchups, and more (21:54). Later, Bill talks with David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide about WrestleMania 39, the spectacle of Omos vs. Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul’s surprising assimilation into the WWE, best WrestleMania matches, and more (50:35).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney, David Shoemaker, and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Kyle Crichton
