Celts-Bucks Lessons, L.A.’s Looming Playoff Palooza, and Best ‘WrestleMania 39’ Story Lines

The guys discuss the Western Conference’s newfound strength, ranking the 76ers among playoff contenders, best WrestleMania matches, and more

By Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney, David Shoemaker, and Kazeem Famuyide
Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the Celtics’ blowout win over the Bucks and a deadlocked MVP race (1:16). They then discuss the newfound strength of the Western Conference, where the 76ers rank among playoff contenders, exciting Western playoff matchups, and more (21:54). Later, Bill talks with David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide about WrestleMania 39, the spectacle of Omos vs. Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul’s surprising assimilation into the WWE, best WrestleMania matches, and more (50:35).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney, David Shoemaker, and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Kyle Crichton

