Jon Jones’s Last Stand, Wemby’s Ceiling, Jokic Backlash, and UFOs With Ariel Helwani and Chuck Klosterman

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ariel Helwani to discuss UFC 285, Jon Jones’s first fight since 2020, the current state of the UFC, and more (3:07). Then Bill talks with author Chuck Klosterman about the warranted, and maybe even understated, hype around NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama, whether sports records are losing their luster, the NBA MVP debate, the state of college sports, UFOs, the supernatural, and much more (24:37)!
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ariel Helwani and Chuck Klosterman
Producer: Kyle Crichton
