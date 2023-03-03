 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jon Jones’s Last Stand, Wemby’s Ceiling, Jokic Backlash, and UFOs With Ariel Helwani and Chuck Klosterman

Plus, a discussion of whether sports records are losing their luster, the NBA MVP debate, the state of college sports, and more

By Bill Simmons, Ariel Helwani, and Chuck Klosterman
Boulogne-Levallois v JDA Dijon - LNB Pro A Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ariel Helwani to discuss UFC 285, Jon Jones’s first fight since 2020, the current state of the UFC, and more (3:07). Then Bill talks with author Chuck Klosterman about the warranted, and maybe even understated, hype around NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama, whether sports records are losing their luster, the NBA MVP debate, the state of college sports, UFOs, the supernatural, and much more (24:37)!

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ariel Helwani and Chuck Klosterman
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Volpe and Mauricio Impress at Spring Training, Michael Carter II on How the Jets Make the Playoffs, and Ian Begley on the Knicks Fever

Plus, JJ returns to test his trivia skills!

By John Jastremski

Wrapping Up ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ With Winner Tori Deal

Tori Deal stops in to talk Season 38, what it means to be a champ, and more

By Johnny Bananas

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode 10, Plus the Season Finale of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Chelsea, Jodi, and Zack discuss the latest in Bravo news

By Chelsea Stark and Jodi Walker

How the 2023 NFL Draft Class Stacks Up to Years Past

Plus, discussing the risers and fallers on Danny Kelly’s latest big board

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

How F---ed Is Fox News?

Dylan Byers stops by the show to discuss Rupert Murdoch’s (surprisingly candid) testimony concerning Fox News’ relationship with the Trump election conspiracy

By Matthew Belloni

Topps Industry Conference Takeaways With Geoff Wilson, and Pokémon for Beginners

Mike and Jesse are joined by the founder of Topps Industry, to discuss some announcements made at the 2023 Topps Industry Conference

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson