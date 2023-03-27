A Mavs Tailspin, Luka’s Future, LeBron’s Feet, and Playoff Seed Dodgeball With Ryen Russillo



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Mavericks being in panic mode and the consequences of wasting another prime Luka Doncic year (2:25). Plus, Lakers predictions, the Grizzlies finding their groove again, and a really important Bucks-Nuggets game (34:00). Then they run through the scariest Eastern play-in teams, the Warriors’ playoff hopes if they secure the 5-seed vs. the 6-seed, the Celtics’ stabilization, and more (49:19), before closing with MVP, All-NBA, Retradeables: The Porzingis Trade, March Madness thoughts, and more (1:09:35).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Ryen Russillo

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS