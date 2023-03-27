 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Mavs Tailspin, Luka’s Future, LeBron’s Feet, and Playoff Seed Dodgeball With Ryen Russillo

Plus, Bill and Ryen talk scariest Eastern play-in teams, the Warriors’ playoff hopes, the Grizzlies finding their groove, and more

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Dallas Mavericks v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Mavericks being in panic mode and the consequences of wasting another prime Luka Doncic year (2:25). Plus, Lakers predictions, the Grizzlies finding their groove again, and a really important Bucks-Nuggets game (34:00). Then they run through the scariest Eastern play-in teams, the Warriors’ playoff hopes if they secure the 5-seed vs. the 6-seed, the Celtics’ stabilization, and more (49:19), before closing with MVP, All-NBA, Retradeables: The Porzingis Trade, March Madness thoughts, and more (1:09:35).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

