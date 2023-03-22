 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck on Four Decades of Friendship and Movies

Plus, talking Jaylen Brown’s Celtics future with Logan Murdock

By Bill Simmons and Logan Murdock
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Logan Murdock to discuss his new article on Jaylen Brown. They discuss his approach to the piece, Jaylen finding his place as a member of the Celtics, his upcoming contract, and more (2:02). Then, Bill sits down with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to discuss their longtime friendship; sharing apartments and bank accounts; starting their own studio; tabloids and paparazzi; the ’90s movie era; their new film, Air; and more (29:27).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Logan Murdock
Producer: Kyle Crichton

