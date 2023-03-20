An NBA Title Mystery, a “Historic Scoring” Dilemma, Atlanta’s Woes, and March Madness With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo, and they start by talking about how wide open the race for the NBA title is and who some of their favorites are. Then they put into context some of the historic numbers we’ve seen the best guys in the league put up this season. They also discuss the Atlanta Hawks’ continued struggles after blowing a 24-point lead to the San Antonio Spurs before talking about some of their March Madness observations and takeaways.
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producers: Isaiah Blakely, Kyle Crichton, and Steve Ceruti
