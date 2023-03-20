 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

An NBA Title Mystery, a “Historic Scoring” Dilemma, Atlanta’s Woes, and March Madness With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Ryen go into why the NBA title race is so wide open and give their March Madness takeaways

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Atlanta Hawks v San Antonio Spurs Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo, and they start by talking about how wide open the race for the NBA title is and who some of their favorites are. Then they put into context some of the historic numbers we’ve seen the best guys in the league put up this season. They also discuss the Atlanta Hawks’ continued struggles after blowing a 24-point lead to the San Antonio Spurs before talking about some of their March Madness observations and takeaways.

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producers: Isaiah Blakely, Kyle Crichton, and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Reactions

Jomi and Steve talk about the movie’s egregious product placement, confusing villain motives, and not-so-shocking cameo

By Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman

HBCUs and Funding Disparities With Denise Smith

Bakari and Denise Smith discuss the importance of public HBCUs, the funding disparities between HBCUs and PWIs, and what lawmakers can do to lessen these gaps

By Bakari Sellers

Late Clasico Goals, Pivotal Derbies and a Mailbag

Ryan also covers José Mourinho’s suspension, the Bundesliga title race, and much more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

March Madness of Bar Foods, Bar Bathroom War Stories, and Dave’s Space Cake Experience

Dave and Chris also talk about Dole Whips, spicy food challenges, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Winners and Losers of the NCAA Tournament Round 2

Princeton earned another huge win in the men’s tournament, while Iowa’s Caitlin Clark showed why she’s a true superstar in the women’s bracket. Here are our winners and losers from the second round of March Madness.

By Rodger Sherman

FDU and Princeton Spoil Brackets, Knicks Fight Back Against Denver, and Zach Braziller Previews the Sweet 16

JJ and Zach cover the latest in March Madness, including Rick Pitino and St. John’s, the local stars in the tournament, the East bracket, and Final Four predictions

By John Jastremski