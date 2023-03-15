 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The NBA Center Revolution, March Madness Picks, and the WWE’s Gambling Idea With Kevin O’Connor, Tate Frazier, and Brian Gewirtz

Plus, discussing the most important NBA draft prospects playing in the NCAA tournament

By Bill Simmons, Kevin O'Connor, and Tate Frazier
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor to discuss the Nuggets’ struggles, who can win the West, the return of the NBA center position, NBA draft prospects, and more (1:44). Then, Bill talks with Tate Frazier about his five favorite March Madness bets, tournament narratives, best characters, and more (37:16). Finally, Bill is joined by former head writer of WWE Brian Gewirtz to discuss the idea of gambling on pro wrestling; keeping secrets within the company; the insanity of the “Hardcore Era”; theories behind Vince McMahon’s return; Brian’s new book, There’s Just One Problem ... : True Tales From the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE; and more (1:13:09).

‌Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin O’Connor, Tate Frazier, and Brian Gewirtz
Producer: Kyle Crichton

