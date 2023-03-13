Sacramento’s Sleeper Potential, More MVP Arguments, and a Bizarre All-NBA Situation With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss whether the Kings have a legit shot at winning the Western Conference and if De’Aaron Fox is getting enough love (2:35). Then, they talk about why there’s a good chance Joel Embiid is going to win the MVP over Nikola Jokic and why Jokic shouldn’t mind losing it (44:57). Finally, they close it out with some All-NBA team debates (1:12:54) and a Retradeables segment breaking down when Deron Williams got traded to the Nets.
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton
