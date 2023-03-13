 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sacramento’s Sleeper Potential, More MVP Arguments, and a Bizarre All-NBA Situation With Ryen Russillo

Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to talk All-NBA team debates, Joel Embiid possibly winning MVP over Jokic, and more

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Brooklyn Nets v Denver Nuggets Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss whether the Kings have a legit shot at winning the Western Conference and if De’Aaron Fox is getting enough love (2:35). Then, they talk about why there’s a good chance Joel Embiid is going to win the MVP over Nikola Jokic and why Jokic shouldn’t mind losing it (44:57). Finally, they close it out with some All-NBA team debates (1:12:54) and a Retradeables segment breaking down when Deron Williams got traded to the Nets.

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

The Winners and Losers of the 2023 Oscars

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominated the Academy Awards, people got emotional, there was sponsored content, and James Cameron didn’t show up

By Miles Surrey

The OSP Selection Sunday Special With J. Kyle Mann and ESPN’s Kevin Connors

Tate and J. Kyle Mann talk the South and Midwest regionals, East and West regionals, and more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 Finale Recap

Charles and Van recap the latest episode, then debate where ‘The Last of Us’ ranks among HBO’s current slate of prestige dramas

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

The ‘Last of Us’ Finale Is Just as Ambiguous and Agonizing as the Game’s Indelible Ending

At the end of the short and bittersweet "Look for the Light," only three things matter: Joel, Ellie, and a monstrous—yet entirely fathomable—lie

By Ben Lindbergh

Pats Offseason Preview With Doug Kyed. Plus, Busy Weekend for the B’s and C’s.

Plus, Brian announces the winner of his "I wish I could have bet on that" Boston sports bracket

By Brian Barrett

Championship Sunday Preview

JJ recaps his Saturday card betting card and handicaps Sunday’s conference championships matchups like Alabama-Texas A&M, Houston-Memphis, and Penn State-Purdue

By John Jastremski