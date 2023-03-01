 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Surging Knicks, Zombie Heat, and a Bizarre College Hoops Season With Ariel Helwani, Mike Schur, Kevin O’Connor, and Tate Frazier

Plus, breaking down the early returns of baseball’s pitch clock

By Bill Simmons, Ariel Helwani, Kevin O'Connor, and Tate Frazier
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ariel Helwani to discuss the fifth-place Knicks, their recent win streak, their playoff hopes, and more (4:18). Then, Bill is joined by writer, producer, and loyal Boston sports fan Mike Schur to talk about “sports hating” the Miami Heat, the uninspiring Boston Red Sox, and the baseball pitch clock (20:05). Finally, Bill talks with Kevin O’Connor and Tate Frazier about the return of One Shining Podcast, yet another bizarre college basketball season, tournament odds, and more (54:13)!

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ariel Helwani, Tate Frazier, Kevin O’Connor, and Mike Schur
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

