A Bombshell KD to Suns Trade, and Trade Deadline Reactions With Ryen Russillo and Rob Mahoney. Plus, SB LVII Million-Dollar Picks.



In Part 1 of the 2023 NBA trade deadline podcasts, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss their reactions to the Suns trading for Kevin Durant—including whether this makes Phoenix title favorites, where this ranks among the biggest trade hauls of the last 10 years, and whether franchises will learn not to repeat this Nets disaster.

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Ryen Russillo

Producer: Kyle Crichton



In the second part of our series on 2023 NBA trade deadline reactions, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo and Rob Mahoney minutes after the deadline passes to discuss the Warriors bringing back Gary Payton II, the Clippers shuffling their roster, Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, the strange Nets roster, Josh Hart to the Knicks, questionable trades, best and worst trades, the Lakers’ new players, and much more (1:04). Then Bill makes the Million-Dollar Picks for Super Bowl LVII (1:21:41).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Ryen Russillo and Rob Mahoney

Producer: Kyle Crichton

