Kyrie Trade Reactions, Deadline Predictions, and a Best Super Bowl LVII Props Extravaganza

In a two-part podcast, Bill breaks down the blockbuster trade between the Nets and Mavericks and looks ahead to the Chiefs-Eagles matchup

By Bill Simmons, Ryen Russillo, Joe House, and Cousin Sal Iacono
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo and Joe House to give their reactions to the Dallas Mavericks’ trade for Kyrie Irving. They discuss the assets the Brooklyn Nets got, whether they would have taken the risk associated with trading for Irving, whether there are any other big trades coming, and more.

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ryen Russillo and Joe House
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely


In Part 2 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal, and they run through some of their favorite Super Bowl prop bets.

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

