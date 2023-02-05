Kyrie Trade Reactions, Deadline Predictions, and a Best Super Bowl LVII Props Extravaganza



In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo and Joe House to give their reactions to the Dallas Mavericks’ trade for Kyrie Irving. They discuss the assets the Brooklyn Nets got, whether they would have taken the risk associated with trading for Irving, whether there are any other big trades coming, and more.

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Ryen Russillo and Joe House

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely



In Part 2 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal, and they run through some of their favorite Super Bowl prop bets.

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Cousin Sal

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

