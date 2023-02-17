 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Philly’s Ceiling, Orlando’s Future, Kawhi’s Present, and Ben Simmons’s Past With Chris Ryan, Steve Ceruti, and Michael Pina

Plus, talking Western Conference favorites and a rejuvenated Markelle Fultz

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Steve Ceruti, and Michael Pina
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Ryan to discuss the 76ers’ impressive stretch of games, the top of the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers buying out Kevin Love, and more (2:53). Steve Ceruti then joins to talk about a rejuvenated Markelle Fultz, as well as the Magic’s bright future and offseason (37:51). Finally, Bill talks with Michael Pina about Kawhi Leonard seemingly returning to the peak of his powers, the Clippers’ trade deadline roster additions, favorite Western Conference teams, and more (58:53).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Chris Ryan, Steve Ceruti, and Michael Pina
Producer: Kyle Crichton

