The Dallas/Dak Blues, Dobbs Follows, Buffalo in Trouble, Stroud’s Wild Season, and Week 10 Lines With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Eagles’ win over the Cowboys, Joshua Dobbs taking over the Vikings offense and beating the Falcons, a Raiders bounce-back win, and Patriots-Commanders (1:35). Then, they talk Chiefs-Dolphins, Bills-Bengals, Seahawks-Ravens, and C.J. Stroud’s incredible performance in the Texans’ win over the Buccaneers (23:11). Next, Bill and Sal guess the lines for NFL Week 10 (45:04) and close the show with Parent Corner (1:13:28).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
