 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Dallas/Dak Blues, Dobbs Follows, Buffalo in Trouble, Stroud’s Wild Season, and Week 10 Lines With Cousin Sal

Bill and Cousin Sal discuss Sunday’s NFL action and next week’s slate

By Bill Simmons
Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Eagles’ win over the Cowboys, Joshua Dobbs taking over the Vikings offense and beating the Falcons, a Raiders bounce-back win, and Patriots-Commanders (1:35). Then, they talk Chiefs-Dolphins, Bills-Bengals, Seahawks-Ravens, and C.J. Stroud’s incredible performance in the Texans’ win over the Buccaneers (23:11). Next, Bill and Sal guess the lines for NFL Week 10 (45:04) and close the show with Parent Corner (1:13:28).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

The Hot Read, Week 9: The Philadelphia Eagles Are in Control of the NFC

The unkillable Eagles survived the Cowboys’ comeback attempt and opened up a lead in the conference. Plus: C.J. Stroud’s historic day, the Ravens’ defensive masterpiece, Joshua Dobbs’s epic win, midseason awards, and more.

By Ben Solak

“These Filters, Boy … They Be Lying to Ya” 

Jason recaps the Bears’ loss to the Saints and gives his thoughts on the White Sox

By Jason Goff

Pivotal ‘MNF’ Game for the Jets, and Danny Heifetz on Daniel Jones’s Future

The Giants QB may be done for the rest of the season

By John Jastremski

Pats Lose to the Tanking Commanders. Plus, Is Jayson Tatum the Most Complete Player in the NBA?

Brian and James White go over the Pats’ dumb mistakes and wonder whether Mac Jones could be on another team next season

By Brian Barrett

Brazilian Grand Prix Recap

Meg and Spanners chat about Fernando Alonso’s impressive finish, George Russell’s DNF, and much more!

By Megan Schuster

Errol Morris on ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’

Larry is joined by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Errol Morris to discuss his new Apple TV+ documentary ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’ based on the memoir of the same name by spy novelist John le Carré

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air