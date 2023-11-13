 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Shocks Lamar, Dobbsanity Strikes Again, New York Bad QB History, and Belichick’s Bleak Season With Cousin Sal

Bill and Cousin Sal play a game of “Good Win or Bad Loss?”

By Bill Simmons
Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to play a game of “Good Win or Bad Loss?” for Ravens-Browns, Bengals-Texans, Chargers-Lions, and Saints-Vikings (4:20), before discussing Cowboys-Giants, a lackluster Jets-Raiders SNF matchup, another ugly Patriots loss, Commanders-Seahawks, Falcons-Cardinals, and Packers-Steelers (32:00). Then, they guess the lines for NFL Week 11 (51:33), and close the show with Parent Corner (1:13:36).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

