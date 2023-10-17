 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Over/Unders With Ryen Russillo and Joe House—Starring Jokic, SGA, LeBron, and Giannis

Ryen Russillo and Joe House join to run through NBA win totals for teams including the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, and more

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, and Ryen Russillo
Chicago Bulls v Denver Nuggets Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images


In Part 1 of a three-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo and Joe House to run through NBA win totals for the Midwest and Southwest divisions.

(01:02) Nuggets
(10:24) Timberwolves
(19:31) Thunder
(28:32) Jazz
(34:31) Trail Blazers
(38:47) Grizzlies
(51:40) Mavericks
(59:50) Pelicans
(1:06:29) Rockets
(1:12:52) Spurs

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ryen Russillo and Joe House
Producer: Kyle Crichton


In Part 2 of a three-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo and Joe House to run through NBA win totals for the Pacific and Central divisions.

(00:42) Suns
(13:24) Lakers
(22:20) Warriors
(30:38) Kings
(36:23) Clippers
(41:54) Bucks
(50:08) Cavaliers
(56:21) Bulls
(59:30) Pacers
(1:03:08) Pistons

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ryen Russillo and Joe House
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

It’s Time to Give Montez Ford the Keys, Reacting to LA Knight Vs. Roman Reigns, and Pro Wrestling Needs More Tapered Pants!

Plus, Rosenberg and Dip talk the Dom Mysterio heat and new Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis

By Peter Rosenberg
Play

Week 6 Reactions, and Track to the Future With Cousin Sal and Bryan Curtis

What happened in NFL Week 6, and what’s ahead in Week 7

By Tate Frazier, Cousin Sal Iacono, and 1 more

Jada’s Book Tour and the Humanity in Conversation

Van and Rachel also talk about California’s new "Ebony Alert" system

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Is Here. Is It Worthy of the Hype?

Sean and Amanda discuss the surprise box office smash hit of the year, ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Twitter in a Time of War, Weekend NFL Audio, and More on Paying for Interviews

Bryan and David also highlight a few interviews with MLB player Nick Castellanos and a play-by-play comment from Mike Tirico on clock management

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

“Nude” by Radiohead

Our dissection of Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ continues with its third track, "Nude"—a song that took the band over 10 years to get right

By Cole Cuchna