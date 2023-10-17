NBA Over/Unders With Ryen Russillo and Joe House—Starring Jokic, SGA, LeBron, and Giannis



In Part 1 of a three-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo and Joe House to run through NBA win totals for the Midwest and Southwest divisions.

(01:02) Nuggets

(10:24) Timberwolves

(19:31) Thunder

(28:32) Jazz

(34:31) Trail Blazers

(38:47) Grizzlies

(51:40) Mavericks

(59:50) Pelicans

(1:06:29) Rockets

(1:12:52) Spurs

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Ryen Russillo and Joe House

Producer: Kyle Crichton



In Part 2 of a three-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo and Joe House to run through NBA win totals for the Pacific and Central divisions.

(00:42) Suns

(13:24) Lakers

(22:20) Warriors

(30:38) Kings

(36:23) Clippers

(41:54) Bucks

(50:08) Cavaliers

(56:21) Bulls

(59:30) Pacers

(1:03:08) Pistons

