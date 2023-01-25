 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Still-Young Grizzlies, Best NBA Futures Bets, and 2023’s Oscar Noms

Bill discusses Memphis’s three-game losing streak and whether they should pick up a veteran before the trade deadline

By Bill Simmons, Chris Vernon, and Joe House
Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Vernon and Joe House to discuss the Grizzlies’ three-game losing streak and whether this team could use some veterans before the trade deadline (2:06). They also kick around solutions to the NBA’s problem of its stars missing games (19:11) before sharing their favorite NBA futures bets (39:53). Finally, Bill is joined by NYT’s Wesley Morris to react to the 2023 Oscar nominations and discuss a strange year in film (1:05:28).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Chris Vernon, Joe House, and Wesley Morris
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

How the Shocking Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nomination Happened

Plus, breaking down how social media has changed the modern Oscar campaign

By Matthew Belloni

Why Aren’t NBA Teams Tanking Anymore?

Plus, reacting to the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Deep Dive

Mallory and Joanna discuss the show’s adaptation choices and preview the third episode

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Determining the NBA’s Buyers and Sellers

Verno and KOC discuss the NBA trade rumor mill

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Episode 10

Chelsea and Zack discuss Larsa Pippen’s villain era

By Chelsea Stark

The Trial of Sami Zayn Highlights ‘Raw 30’

Rosenberg and Dip also discuss the Undertaker returning as the American Badass, Brock Lesnar costing Bobby Lashley the United States Title, and Charlotte Flair evolving as a face

By Peter Rosenberg