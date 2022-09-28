How Does LeBron’s Career Play Out? With Brian Windhorst, Plus Teen Patrol (Fall Edition) With Zoe Simmons

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to discuss “The last stage of LeBron James.” They discuss his extension with the Lakers, various outcomes for the end of his career, the future of Anthony Davis, midseason trades, NBA expansion, and more (2:13)! Then, Bill talks with his daughter Zoe about changing her social media habits, the senior year of high school, Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and other teen culture observations (1:21:26).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Brian Windhorst and Zoe Simmons
Producer: Kyle Crichton
