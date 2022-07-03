 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Crazy Gobert Gamble, KD’s Summer Stalemate, and Boston’s Big Flex With Ryen Russillo

Plus, some rapid-fire NBA free agency observations and debating whether the Jazz really want to keep Donovan Mitchell

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the massive package the Timberwolves gave up to trade for Rudy Gobert (1:57), whether or not the Jazz will really keep Donovan Mitchell (33:15), the Celtics acquiring Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, the fallout from Kevin Durant’s trade request (48:02), some rapid-fire NBA free agency observations (1:21:26), and more!

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

