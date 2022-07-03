A Crazy Gobert Gamble, KD’s Summer Stalemate, and Boston’s Big Flex With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the massive package the Timberwolves gave up to trade for Rudy Gobert (1:57), whether or not the Jazz will really keep Donovan Mitchell (33:15), the Celtics acquiring Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, the fallout from Kevin Durant’s trade request (48:02), some rapid-fire NBA free agency observations (1:21:26), and more!
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton
