Brooklyn Blows Up, Durant’s Next Move, and Free Agency Highlights With Rob Mahoney and Bryan Curtis

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss a wild day of NBA free agency, spearheaded by Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Nets (1:10). They also discuss the Bucks keeping their team intact, Jalen Brunson joining the Knicks, Dejounte Murray to the Hawks, and much more (31:55). Finally, Bill talks with Bryan Curtis about how NBA free agency is covered in the media, battling for “scoops,” and more (57:43).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney and Bryan Curtis
Producer: Kyle Crichton
