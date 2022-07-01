 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brooklyn Blows Up, Durant’s Next Move, and Free Agency Highlights With Rob Mahoney and Bryan Curtis

Plus, reacting to Atlanta’s trade for Dejounte Murray and discussing the NBA media “scoop” culture

By Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney, and Bryan Curtis
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss a wild day of NBA free agency, spearheaded by Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Nets (1:10). They also discuss the Bucks keeping their team intact, Jalen Brunson joining the Knicks, Dejounte Murray to the Hawks, and much more (31:55). Finally, Bill talks with Bryan Curtis about how NBA free agency is covered in the media, battling for “scoops,” and more (57:43).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney and Bryan Curtis
Producer: Kyle Crichton

