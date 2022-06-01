 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Finals Angles With David Jacoby and Kevin Wildes. Plus, Jon Bernthal’s Return to the Pod.

Breaking down Celtics-Warriors before the ‘We Own This City’ actor joins to discuss the HBO series

By Bill Simmons and David Jacoby
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Seven Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by David Jacoby and Kevin Wildes to discuss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Jimmy Butler’s 3-point attempt, and having trouble rooting against Steph Curry and the Warriors (1:42), before talking about the best daily sports show fodder, why the Cowboys are still America’s team, NBA expansion, how the league would look if it adopted a relegation format (17:43), Half-Baked Ideas, Finals predictions, and more (41:54). Finally, Bill is joined by actor Jon Bernthal to discuss his role as Wayne Jenkins in HBO’s We Own This City. They discuss meeting Wayne Jenkins, working (and arguing) with David Chase, wild stories from the set, filming King Richard, being a sports dad, and more (1:04:13).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: David Jacoby, Kevin Wildes, and Jon Bernthal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

