 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NBA Playoff Character Awards With Chris Ryan and Tyler Parker, Jackie MacMullan on Celts-Bucks, and Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament

Plus, Jackie MacMullan on Celts-Bucks, and Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament

By Bill Simmons, Tyler Parker, Chris Ryan, and Jackie MacMullan
Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Ryan and Tyler Parker to discuss Tyler’s five favorite characters in the NBA playoffs (2:21). Then Bill talks with Jackie MacMullan about the Celtics-Bucks Round 2 series currently tied at 1-1, the difficulty of officiating Giannis Antetokounmpo, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka helping his team find their identity, why it is so difficult to predict the series outcome, and more (41:29). Finally Bill is joined by Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam to talk about going on tour for the first time since the pandemic, navigating working as a solo artist while still remaining an integral part of Pearl Jam, why the Utah Jazz haven’t been successful with their roster, Seattle’s grunge scene in the ’90s, rumors of the SuperSonics returning to Seattle, and more (1:18:43).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Chris Ryan, Tyler Parker, Jackie MacMullan, and Jeff Ament
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

“Nepalese Hallucinogenic Honey”: Breaking Down Episode 8 of ‘Atlanta’

After last week’s stand-alone episode, "New Jazz" is a much-needed opportunity to check in on the core tension of ‘Atlanta’: Al’s fundamental ambivalence toward his career

By Alison Herman

‘House of the Dragon’ Teaser Breakdown

Joanna, Neil, and Dave discuss the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

By Joanna Robinson, Neil Miller, and 1 more

The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and ‘House of Dragon’ Trailers

Plus, an ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 check-in and Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebastian

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

NBA Playoff Update and Ariel Helwani on Rising UFC Fighters

Plus, Mike and Jesse discuss the results of their recently graded cards

By Mike Gioseffi, Jesse Gibson, and 1 more

A Look Back at the ‘Real World’ With Juliet Litman

Plus, they discuss why the reboot on Paramount+ has been successful

By Johnny Bananas and Juliet Litman

A Scientology Star in the Spotlight

Matt and Seth Abramovitch of The Hollywood Reporter discuss the recent New Yorker profile on Elisabeth Moss

By Matthew Belloni