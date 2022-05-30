 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Boston’s Heart Attack Trip to the Finals With Ryen Russillo

Plus, previewing the NBA Finals and reacting to the Lakers naming Darvin Ham as their head coach

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Celtics toppling the Heat to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals, Miami’s near comeback, takeaways from the series, another big playoff performance from Jimmy Butler, a huge moment for the Tatum-Brown era in Boston, how the Warriors match up with the Celtics, and more (1:54). Then, they discuss Steph Curry “the malleable superstar,” the Timberwolves signing GM Tim Connelly to a megadeal, the Lakers hiring Darvin Ham as their head coach, a strange story out of MLB, and more (54:35).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

