Super Jimmy Thwarts Boston’s Finals Plans, with Kevin O’Connor and Ryen Russillo

Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor and Ryen Russillo to recap the Celtics’ Game 6 loss to the Heat (01:07). They discuss Jimmy Butler’s and Kyle Lowry’s performances before diving into Robert Williams’s absence. Also, after missing clutch free throws, how will Jaylen Brown respond (24:12)? If the Heat win the series, those missed free throws will forever be remembered. The guys also debate if this was an all-time choke job from the Celtics before discussing if Heat Culture will be on the rise if the Heat win on Sunday (39:45).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Ryen Russillo

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Jessie Lopez

