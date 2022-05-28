 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Super Jimmy Thwarts Boston’s Finals Plans, with Kevin O’Connor and Ryen Russillo

Plus, will Heat Culture be on the rise if Miami wins on Sunday?

By Bill Simmons
2022 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor and Ryen Russillo to recap the Celtics’ Game 6 loss to the Heat (01:07). They discuss Jimmy Butler’s and Kyle Lowry’s performances before diving into Robert Williams’s absence. Also, after missing clutch free throws, how will Jaylen Brown respond (24:12)? If the Heat win the series, those missed free throws will forever be remembered. The guys also debate if this was an all-time choke job from the Celtics before discussing if Heat Culture will be on the rise if the Heat win on Sunday (39:45).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Ryen Russillo
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Jessie Lopez

