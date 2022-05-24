A Celtics-Heat Rock Fight with Bill’s Dad. Plus, Jalen Green Stops By and We Fix All-Star Weekend.



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by his Dad to discuss the Celtics’ Game 4 win over the Heat, the lack of rest for players with only one day between conference finals games, series predictions, and more (1:29). Then, Bill talks with Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets about his rookie season, being on the court with some of his basketball idols, his friendship with Anthony Edwards, deciding between the G League and college, the Rockets’ no. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Jalen’s goals for next season, tweaking All-Star Weekend, and more (43:28).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Jalen Green and Bill’s Dad

Producer: Kyle Crichton

