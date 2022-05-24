 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Celtics-Heat Rock Fight with Bill’s Dad. Plus, Jalen Green Stops By and We Fix All-Star Weekend.

Recapping Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals

By Bill Simmons
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by his Dad to discuss the Celtics’ Game 4 win over the Heat, the lack of rest for players with only one day between conference finals games, series predictions, and more (1:29). Then, Bill talks with Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets about his rookie season, being on the court with some of his basketball idols, his friendship with Anthony Edwards, deciding between the G League and college, the Rockets’ no. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Jalen’s goals for next season, tweaking All-Star Weekend, and more (43:28).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Jalen Green and Bill’s Dad
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

‘Better Call Saul’ Is Officially a Show About the Cartel

The thrilling midseason finale brings two important characters to Jimmy’s doorstep, with their fates previewing where the series will go in its final episodes

By Miles Surrey

The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Preview

Mallory, Joanna, and Ben discuss their favorite Obi-Wan ‘Star Wars’ moments before Joanna is joined by series director Deborah Chow

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Remembering Roger Angell With Jason Gay. Plus, How to Cover a Golf Tournament

Bryan, David, and Jason reflect on the legendary scribe’s life and career

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

NBA Thoughts, Release Week News, Best Flips, and Mailbag

Plus, Jason Flynn on upcoming soccer releases

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Nuggets’ To-do List Is Growing a Mile High

With Tim Connelly leaving Denver’s front office to go run Minnesota’s, the Nuggets’ future feels more uncertain than ever. That’s a strange place to be for a franchise with the league’s back-to-back MVP.

By Kevin O'Connor

The Hollywood Stock Market: Netflix, Star Wars, Harry Styles, Pete Davidson, and More!

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss which Hollywood-focused trends are theoretical buys or sells

By Matthew Belloni