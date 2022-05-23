 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Wiggins Game, Curry’s Quest, the Miami Bullyballers, and Fake Ayton Trades With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Russillo discuss the Warriors’ Game 3 win over the Mavericks and preview Game 4 between the Celtics and Heat

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Warriors’ Game 3 win over the Mavericks to bring the series to 3-0, the Andrew Wiggins renaissance in Golden State, Steph Curry chasing his sixth Finals appearance, and the depth of talent in the NBA (3:31). They also talk about the Celtics’ Game 3 loss to the Heat, a look ahead to Game 4, discussions about an eventual midseason NBA tournament, fake Deandre Ayton trades, and more (37:31).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

