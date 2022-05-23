The Wiggins Game, Curry’s Quest, the Miami Bullyballers, and Fake Ayton Trades With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Warriors’ Game 3 win over the Mavericks to bring the series to 3-0, the Andrew Wiggins renaissance in Golden State, Steph Curry chasing his sixth Finals appearance, and the depth of talent in the NBA (3:31). They also talk about the Celtics’ Game 3 loss to the Heat, a look ahead to Game 4, discussions about an eventual midseason NBA tournament, fake Deandre Ayton trades, and more (37:31).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton
