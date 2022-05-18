Butler Busts Boston, Plus NBA Draft Lottery Overreactions

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor, Ryen Russillo, and J. Kyle Mann to discuss the Heat’s Game 1 win over the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Jimmy Butler’s excellent performance, the Celtics’ pitiful third quarter, series predictions, and more (1:56). Then they discuss the NBA draft lottery selection, what the Orlando Magic should do with the first overall pick, the best fit for the Thunder at no. 2, where the talent drop-off is in the first round, fake trades, and more (28:45).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin O’Connor, Ryen Russillo, and J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton
