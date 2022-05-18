 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Butler Busts Boston, Plus NBA Draft Lottery Overreactions

Kevin O’Connor, Ryen Russillo, and J. Kyle Mann join the pod to talk about the Eastern Conference finals

By Bill Simmons, Ryen Russillo, Kevin O'Connor, and J. Kyle Mann
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor, Ryen Russillo, and J. Kyle Mann to discuss the Heat’s Game 1 win over the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Jimmy Butler’s excellent performance, the Celtics’ pitiful third quarter, series predictions, and more (1:56). Then they discuss the NBA draft lottery selection, what the Orlando Magic should do with the first overall pick, the best fit for the Thunder at no. 2, where the talent drop-off is in the first round, fake trades, and more (28:45).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin O’Connor, Ryen Russillo, and J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton

