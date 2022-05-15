 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Part 1: Boston Prevails in 7 With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Ryen discuss where Jayson Tatum ranks among top NBA players before previewing Boston’s Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Heat

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Celtics eliminating the Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. They talk about where Jayson Tatum ranks among top NBA players, whether the Bucks could’ve made any adjustments to change the outcome, some trademark moments from the series, why Bill’s superstitions wouldn’t allow him to watch Game 7 in Boston, a look ahead to Celtics-Heat, and more!

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

