Philly Implodes, Apex Giannis vs. Apex LeBron, and the Worst Celtics Losses Ever

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney and Chris Ryan to discuss the Heat eliminating the 76ers from the playoffs, James Harden’s future in Philadelphia, the Suns’ big Game 6 loss to the Mavericks, the East vs. the West, Grizzlies-Warriors, predictions for Bucks-Celtics Game 6, and more (2:36). Then, Bill recounts the Celtics’ Game 5 loss at home, and the best NBA players he’s seen in person (43:35) before wallowing a little more and discussing his list of the worst Celtics losses he’s experienced (1:06:58).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Chris Ryan and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kyle Crichton
