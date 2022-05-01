NBA Playoff Round 2 Overreactions, Unlucky Embiid, and the State of Sports Media

In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Golden State’s Game 1 win in Memphis, Draymond’s ejection, and how they think the rest of the series plays out (1:14). Then, they get to Milwaukee’s impressive Game 1 win in Boston, why this series is personal for Jrue Holiday, and what Bill’s level of concern is after some bad signs from the Celtics (43:55).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Ryen Russillo

Producer: Kyle Crichton

In Part 2 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons talks with Ryen Russillo about the Heat-76ers Round 2 matchup (1:04), and the Suns-Mavericks series (18:28). Then, Bill and Ryen are joined by Bryan Curtis to discuss sports media aggregators, how media can better cover sports, voting for season awards, athlete-media relations, the best sports announcers, and more (24:20).

