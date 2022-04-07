 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Uh-Oh Sixers, Plus Tiger’s Astounding Return and On-Site Masters Stories With Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

The crew discusses the leaders after the first day of the prestigious golf tournament

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, and Nathan Hubbard
The Masters - Round One Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons quickly runs through the Eastern Conference playoff picture and the 76ers loss to the Raptors (1:17) before he is joined by Joe House and Nathan Hubbard to discuss their time at Augusta National Golf Course for the Masters Day 1: an inspiring performance from Tiger Woods, observations of the course, Bryson DeChambeau’s struggles, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, updated Masters odds, and more (9:46).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

