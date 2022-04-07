The Uh-Oh Sixers, Plus Tiger’s Astounding Return and On-Site Masters Stories With Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons quickly runs through the Eastern Conference playoff picture and the 76ers loss to the Raptors (1:17) before he is joined by Joe House and Nathan Hubbard to discuss their time at Augusta National Golf Course for the Masters Day 1: an inspiring performance from Tiger Woods, observations of the course, Bryson DeChambeau’s struggles, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, updated Masters odds, and more (9:46).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kyle Crichton
