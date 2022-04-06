 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The DOA Lakers, Embiid’s Surge, Masters Bets, and UFC 273 Story Lines With Joe House, Nathan Hubbard, and Ariel Helwani

Plus, Bill and Ariel discuss the good and the bad from ‘WrestleMania 38’ 

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, Nathan Hubbard, and Ariel Helwani
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the death of the Lakers’ playoff hopes and their lack of a clear path forward, Joel Embiid’s late-season push for the MVP, best Eastern Conference playoff matchups, and more (2:08). Then Bill and House talk with Nathan Hubbard about the scene at Augusta National Golf Course and their favorite Masters bets (31:29). Finally Bill is joined by Ariel Helwani to discuss the good and the bad from WrestleMania 38, and story lines and subplots for the upcoming UFC 273 (1:07:16).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House, Nathan Hubbard, and Ariel Helwani
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

The Ringer’s 2022 MLB Preseason Predictions

Our picks for MVP, Cy Young, the World Series, and even which teams could disappoint in the new season

By The Ringer Staff

Crystal Palace’s Win Over Arsenal, Plus Flowers for Chloe Kelly and Kalvin Phillips

Wrighty and Ryan praise Patrick Vieira for the great job he’s doing at Palace

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

We Don’t Talk About Bruno Mars, Black Actors, and ‘Bloodborne’

Justin and Micah share their issues with the Grammys

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Bulls Back in the Playoffs, and Talking Beisbol With Clinton Yates

Jason also shares his thoughts on Lonzo Ball possibly shutting it down for the rest of the season

By Jason Goff

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 2 Recap: Will the Real Marc Spector Please Stand Up?

The second installment of Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ starts to offer answers by pulling back the curtain on Khonshu’s avatars and broadening the scope of the series

By Daniel Chin

‘Flavor of Love’: A Pop Culture History Lesson

Breaking down the reality show that made Tiffany "New York" Pollard a star

By Wosny Lambre and Charles Holmes