The DOA Lakers, Embiid’s Surge, Masters Bets, and UFC 273 Story Lines With Joe House, Nathan Hubbard, and Ariel Helwani



Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the death of the Lakers’ playoff hopes and their lack of a clear path forward, Joel Embiid’s late-season push for the MVP, best Eastern Conference playoff matchups, and more (2:08). Then Bill and House talk with Nathan Hubbard about the scene at Augusta National Golf Course and their favorite Masters bets (31:29). Finally Bill is joined by Ariel Helwani to discuss the good and the bad from WrestleMania 38, and story lines and subplots for the upcoming UFC 273 (1:07:16).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Joe House, Nathan Hubbard, and Ariel Helwani

Producer: Kyle Crichton

