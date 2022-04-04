 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Less Scary Brooklyn, All-NBA Arguments, Unexpected Trade Guys, and Tiger’s Return With Ryen Russillo and Joe House

Plus, discussing basketball’s tight MVP race and who will be most valuable in the playoffs

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, and Ryen Russillo
Brooklyn Nets v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the top of the Eastern Conference, All-NBA, Luka Doncic creeping up in the MVP rankings, and more (3:22), before Joe House joins and assists in throwing out the names of some players who could make a sudden exit from their current team by next season, as well as surprisingly important playoff guys (1:00:56). Finally Bill, House, and Ryen discuss some bets for the upcoming Masters Tournament (1:36:01).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ryen Russillo and Joe House
Producer: Kyle Crichton

