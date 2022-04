In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Celtics pulling away to a 3-0 lead in their Round 1 series with the Nets, the Brooklyn blame game, the Celtics’ midseason turnaround, the Nuggets avoiding a sweep in their Game 4 win vs. the Warriors, Raptors-76ers, some Round 1 injuries, and more!

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Ryen Russillo

Producer: Kyle Crichton

