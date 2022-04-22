 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A StruggleFest for Towns and Mitchell, an NFL Skill Position Draft, and a Netflix Crisis

Wosny Lambre, Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, and Matthew Belloni join Bill to discuss last night’s NBA games, the best offensive players in the NFL, and whether Netflix is losing ground in the Streaming Wars

By Bill Simmons, Wosny Lambre, Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, and Matthew Belloni
2022 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Wosny Lambre to discuss the Grizzlies’ comeback win in Game 3 against the Timberwolves, the Mavericks continuing to win playoff games without Luka Doncic, Nuggets-Warriors, Celtics-Nets, Bulls-Bucks, and more (2:03). Then, Bill talks with Danny Heifetz and Craig Horlbeck about Deebo Samuel’s trade request, before drafting the most valuable offensive skill players (45:39). Finally, Bill talks with Matthew Belloni about the crumbling of CNN+, the traditional talk show’s place in modern media, Netflix losing ground among the streaming giants, and more (1:12:08).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Wosny Lambre, Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, and Matthew Belloni
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

New Orleans Has Something to Believe In, With or Without Zion

Even with their best player sidelined, a spunky Pelicans team is giving the top-seeded Suns all they can handle and providing hope for the future

By Logan Murdock

‘The Northman’ Cuts Its Own Heart Out

The brutality and painstaking nature of Robert Eggers’s third film is admirable and entertaining, but there’s still a sense of the director playing it a little safe

By Adam Nayman

How Significant Are Red Bull’s Reliability Issues—and Can Max Verstappen Overcome Them?

F1’s reigning champ has been knocked out of two races so far due to mechanical issues and is already 46 points behind Charles Leclerc in the driver standings. Just how unprecedented are these problems? And does Red Bull have enough time to return to the top?

By Michael Baumann

“Reinvest in Your Hood”: Breaking Down Episode 6 of ‘Atlanta’

Paper Boi decides to become an activist, Darius experiences gentrification firsthand, and at last … Van returns

By Aric Jenkins

Aya Cash and Liz Hannah on the Making of ‘The Girl From Plainville,’ and the Season 2 Premiere of ‘Russian Doll’

Plus, Andy discusses the ‘Severance’ finale

By Andy Greenwald

Mets Stay Hot and Yankees Fail to Hit and Sweep. Plus, Big Wos on Nets-Celtics.

JJ discusses the latest in New York baseball

By John Jastremski and Wosny Lambre