A StruggleFest for Towns and Mitchell, an NFL Skill Position Draft, and a Netflix Crisis

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Wosny Lambre to discuss the Grizzlies’ comeback win in Game 3 against the Timberwolves, the Mavericks continuing to win playoff games without Luka Doncic, Nuggets-Warriors, Celtics-Nets, Bulls-Bucks, and more (2:03). Then, Bill talks with Danny Heifetz and Craig Horlbeck about Deebo Samuel’s trade request, before drafting the most valuable offensive skill players (45:39). Finally, Bill talks with Matthew Belloni about the crumbling of CNN+, the traditional talk show’s place in modern media, Netflix losing ground among the streaming giants, and more (1:12:08).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Wosny Lambre, Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, and Matthew Belloni
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS