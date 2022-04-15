The Clippers Curse Vol. 47, Booker’s Evolution, and Round 1 Bets With Kevin Wildes and Eddie Johnson

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin Wildes of Fox Sports to discuss Anthony Davis’s comments on the Lakers’ flukey injuries, the Clippers’ repeated bad luck, Bill’s favorite Round 1 bets, Half-Baked Ideas, and more (2:10). Then Bill talks with Phoenix Suns play-by-play analyst Eddie Johnson about Devin Booker’s MVP case and why he is nowhere near his ceiling as a player, advice Eddie would give to Ben Simmons, the obstacles that today’s NBA stars face, stories from Eddie’s 17-year NBA career, and more (1:01:37).
Host Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin Wildes and Eddie Johnson
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
