 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Clippers Curse Vol. 47, Booker’s Evolution, and Round 1 Bets With Kevin Wildes and Eddie Johnson

Plus, Anthony Davis’s comments on the Lakers’ flukey injuries and advice for Ben Simmons

By Bill Simmons
LA Clippers v Minnesota Timberwolves - Play-In Tournament Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin Wildes of Fox Sports to discuss Anthony Davis’s comments on the Lakers’ flukey injuries, the Clippers’ repeated bad luck, Bill’s favorite Round 1 bets, Half-Baked Ideas, and more (2:10). Then Bill talks with Phoenix Suns play-by-play analyst Eddie Johnson about Devin Booker’s MVP case and why he is nowhere near his ceiling as a player, advice Eddie would give to Ben Simmons, the obstacles that today’s NBA stars face, stories from Eddie’s 17-year NBA career, and more (1:01:37).

Host Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin Wildes and Eddie Johnson
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

The Black Fairy Tales and White Nightmares of ‘Atlanta’

On Episode 5 and Donald Glover’s attempts at mythmaking

By Charles Holmes

‘Outer Range’ Is ‘True Detective’ Meets ‘Yellowstone’ Meets ‘Twilight Zone’

Plus, breaking down the latest episodes of ‘Winning Time’ and ‘Moon Knight’

By Chris Ryan and Rob Mahoney

Aljo’s Victory Tour, Khamzat’s Next Fight, and Why Isn’t Bellator More Popular?

Plus, previewing a big weekend in MMA

By Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll

Sarath Ton on Designing Ring Gear for Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, and More

Plus, reacting to Cody Rhodes’s first match on ‘Raw’ in more than five years

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

‘Jackass Forever’ and the Jackass Legacy With Wee Man

Plus, the stuntman talks skateboarding and Southern California

By Johnny Bananas

Examining Play-in Game Story Lines and Previewing the Start of the Playoffs

Plus, Logan and Raja share their thoughts on the second season of ‘Bridgerton’

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell