Ant Man Arrives, Towns Tumbles, Nets-Celts & “Now What?” Round 1 Disaster Scenarios



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor and Wosny Lambre to discuss the Nets’ win over the Cavaliers and the Timberwolves’ win over the Clippers in the NBA play-in tournament. Then Bill and Kevin discuss the Lakers’ disappointing season, head coach Frank Vogel being fired, what to do with Russell Westbrook’s contract, LeBron James’s future, what certain teams may do if they face a first-round exit from the playoffs, and more!

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS