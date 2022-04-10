Part 1: A Masters Recap, MVP Picks, and Everybody Ducks Brooklyn With Ryen Russillo

In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Scottie Scheffler winning the Masters tournament, what it meant for Tiger Woods to make the cut, the large group of young golfers with star potential, and more (1:59). Then they discuss their MVP ballots on the final day of the NBA regular season, Eastern Conference contenders jockeying to miss the Nets in the first round of the playoffs, and more (38:44).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton
