The Surging Celts, Shaky Warriors, and Confounding Lakers With Ryen Russillo and Ethan Sherwood Strauss



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Celtics finding their identity, the Warriors struggling while Draymond Green is injured, the confusing Lakers, a look ahead to some wacky Western Conference playoffs, and more (1:54). Then Ethan Sherwood Strauss joins to discuss how sports agencies have been woven into the fabric of the modern NBA (1:05:39).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Ryen Russillo and Ethan Sherwood Strauss

Producer: Kyle Crichton

