The Ja Experience in Memphis, MLB’s Future, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin on Changing Sports Fans



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Vernon and Joe House to discuss Ja Morant, what his development has done for the Grizzlies and the Memphis area, looking ahead to the Grizzlies in the playoffs, and more (3:40). Then Bill and House talk about the MLB lockout, the current lockout compared to the 1994 MLB lockout, some long overdue baseball fixes, and more (54:01). Finally Bill talks with CEO of Fanatics, Michael Rubin, about the rise of Fanatics, handling logistics for the merchandise giant, the sports cards market, the future of sports fandom, and more (1:39:59).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Chris Vernon, Joe House, and Michael Rubin

Producer: Kyle Crichton

