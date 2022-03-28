 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jimmy Kimmel and Bill Simmons on Will Smith’s Slap

Bill talks with the two-time Oscars host about what is instantly one of the most infamous moments in TV history

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
94th Academy Awards - Show Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by two-time Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel to discuss the Oscars and the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock (1:45). Then Bill talks with Ryen Russillo about the first-place Suns and Devin Booker’s bright future (18:51), NBA awards, struggling to place Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid on the All-NBA First Team (53:55), the Eastern Conference playoff seeding, NBA rumors, Final Four hype, and more (1:18:16).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Jimmy Kimmel and Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

