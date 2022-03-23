 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Case for Milwaukee, the Metaverse + 2022 Oscars Predictions With Ben Thompson and Sean Fennessey

Plus, talking tech, the Metaverse, misinformation, and alternative media

By Bill Simmons and Sean Fennessey
Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Bucks fan and business and tech analyst Ben Thompson to discuss where Giannis Antetokounmpo fits into the MVP race, Bucks playoff speculation, what to expect from the 76ers, and more (3:52), before talking about the Metaverse, newsletters and alternative media, misinformation, and more (40:53). Then Bill is joined by The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey to discuss the upcoming Oscars, long-shot turned Best Picture contender Coda, Will Smith Oscar-watch, Oscars gambling odds, and more (58:27).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ben Thompson and Sean Fennessey
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Could Putin’s War Crash the U.S. Economy?

Derek is joined by Jason Furman to discuss the worldwide economic impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Derek Thompson

The Worst Kentucky Loss Ever, Chet Holmgren Under Pressure, and More Tournament Reactions

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks also preview their favorite upcoming matches on the bracket

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

Sam Burns Wins the Valspar and Previewing the WGC Match Play

House and Hubbard discuss Sam Burns’s impressive performance at the Valspar Championship before picking who will come out of each group, and who will win, at the WGC Match Play tournament

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Coming Around on the Celtics, Whether Something Is Wrong With Harden, and the Clippers Hoping for a Run

Also, Verno and KOC talk about how Patrick Beverley has completely changed the culture for the Timberwolves

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

The AFC vs. NFC QB Gap With Sheil Kapadia, Plus Gilbert Arenas on his NBA Journey and the Story Behind His Gun Incident

Also, Arenas talks about being broke as a rookie and becoming an All-Star with the Wizards

By Ryen Russillo

NCAA Tournament Favorites, Sweet 16, and NBA Picks for Tuesday

After surveying Tuesday’s NBA card, JJ and Joe make family plays on the Knicks-Hawks and Bulls-Bucks games

By John Jastremski and Joe House