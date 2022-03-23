The Case for Milwaukee, the Metaverse + 2022 Oscars Predictions With Ben Thompson and Sean Fennessey

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Bucks fan and business and tech analyst Ben Thompson to discuss where Giannis Antetokounmpo fits into the MVP race, Bucks playoff speculation, what to expect from the 76ers, and more (3:52), before talking about the Metaverse, newsletters and alternative media, misinformation, and more (40:53). Then Bill is joined by The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey to discuss the upcoming Oscars, long-shot turned Best Picture contender Coda, Will Smith Oscar-watch, Oscars gambling odds, and more (58:27).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ben Thompson and Sean Fennessey
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS