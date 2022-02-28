 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Harden’s Re-Re-Juvenation and the NBA Saboteur Hall of Fame With Ryen Russillo

Plus, when will Ben Simmons make his debut in Brooklyn?

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Harden’s debut in Philly, officially worrying about the Bucks, and Miami’s potential (3:51), before chatting about when to unleash Ben Simmons in Brooklyn, DeRozan’s renaissance, and the Durant-Harden relationship (24:56). Later, they discuss LeBron’s orchestration of the media, his desire to play in the NBA with his son, and the NBA’s move toward expansion (52:45). Finally, they induct players into the first ever NBA Saboteur Hall of Fame (70:36).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

