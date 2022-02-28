Harden’s Re-Re-Juvenation and the NBA Saboteur Hall of Fame With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Harden’s debut in Philly, officially worrying about the Bucks, and Miami’s potential (3:51), before chatting about when to unleash Ben Simmons in Brooklyn, DeRozan’s renaissance, and the Durant-Harden relationship (24:56). Later, they discuss LeBron’s orchestration of the media, his desire to play in the NBA with his son, and the NBA’s move toward expansion (52:45). Finally, they induct players into the first ever NBA Saboteur Hall of Fame (70:36).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
