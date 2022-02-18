 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sleeping on Jokic, Marveling at Phoenix, and Wondering About Porzingis With Bob Voulgaris

Plus, Bill breaks down the Sixers and Nets post-trade deadline

By Bill Simmons
Orlando Magic v Denver Nuggets Photo by Ethan Mito/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Haralabos Voulgaris to discuss the Mavericks moving on from Kristaps Porzingis, the scary Suns, how NBA team building has changed in the last two decades, the Jazz, speculation on the 76ers and Nets after the Harden-Simmons trade, another MVP caliber season from Nikola Jokic, a possibly wild Round 1 of the NBA playoffs, bitcoin, NFTs, and more!

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Haralabos Voulgaris
Producer: Kyle Crichton

