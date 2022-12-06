 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Tatum-Brown Thing, AD’s Rejuvenation, Trae’s Troubles, and LIGHT THE BEAM With Ryen Russillo

Ryen joins Bill for an NBA midseason check-in

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo for a midseason NBA check-in! They discuss the Pelicans as fringe title contenders, the Suns’ best bet to keep Chris Paul on the court for the playoffs, and the surprisingly poor start from the Timberwolves (3:00). They also wonder “What is wrong with the Hawks?,” rank the Kings in the West, praise the dynamic duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and make their very early All-NBA teams (20:39). Finally they discuss the future of the Pacers, the Anthony Davis renaissance, rapid-fire sports and TV stuff, and more (1:11:58).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

