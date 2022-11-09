 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Movies With Wesley Morris, Sean Fennessey, and Cameron Crowe (first appearance!)

Crowe dishes on the making of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High,’ ‘Singles,’ and ‘Almost Famous’

By Bill Simmons and Sean Fennessey
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Sean Fennessey and Wesley Morris to discuss the future of film, the lack of traditional American “movie stars,” issues with the delivery methods of the film industry, favorite directors, and much more (1:30). Then, Bill talks with Cameron Crowe about some of his films, including Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Singles, and Almost Famous, as well as his time as a music writer for Rolling Stone magazine, his Broadway musical Almost Famous, and more (1:04:50).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cameron Crowe, Sean Fennessey, and Wesley Morris
Producer: Kyle Crichton

