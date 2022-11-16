 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Untradable SGA With Michael Pina and the Future of Everything With Derek Thompson

Plus, Bill and Michael talk about the Knicks and discuss whether the Hawks or Heat should be the Southeast Division favorites

By Bill Simmons, Michael Pina, and Derek Thompson
Oklahoma City Thunder v Boston Celtics


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Michael Pina to discuss Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becoming an untradable asset (3:56), what the Knicks should do next (20:30), and whether the Hawks or Heat should be the Southeast Division favorites (37:24). Then, Bill is joined by Derek Thompson to discuss the potential end of an era in the tech world, and what to expect in the future (46:23).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Derek Thompson and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

