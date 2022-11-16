The Untradable SGA With Michael Pina and the Future of Everything With Derek Thompson

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Michael Pina to discuss Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becoming an untradable asset (3:56), what the Knicks should do next (20:30), and whether the Hawks or Heat should be the Southeast Division favorites (37:24). Then, Bill is joined by Derek Thompson to discuss the potential end of an era in the tech world, and what to expect in the future (46:23).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Derek Thompson and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
