The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by ESPN’s Zach Lowe to discuss a bunch of questions before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, such as: Is this the year for the 76ers? Did the Celtics miss their title window last season? Will the Nets be good? Could the Nuggets be a 1-seed? And more!

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Zach Lowe

Producer: Kyle Crichton

