NBA Over/Under Mega Preview

Plus, Bill, Ryen, and Joe make awards predictions for the 2022-23 season in this three-part podcast

By Bill Simmons, Ryen Russillo, and Joe House
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors - NBA Japan Games Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images


In Part 1 of a three-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo and Joe House for the annual NBA over/unders podcast. They make their picks for regular season win totals in the Western conference!

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ryen Russillo and Joe House
Producer: Kyle Crichton


In Part 2, Bill Simmons, Ryen Russillo, and Joe House make their picks for regular-season win totals in the Eastern Conference!

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ryen Russillo and Joe House
Producer: Kyle Crichton


In Part 3, Bill, Ryen, and Joe draft NBA teams’ wins and losses in a skins style game (1:24). Then they make their predictions for NBA awards for the 2022-23 season (15:53).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ryen Russillo and Joe House
Producer: Kyle Crichton

