The Curry-LeBron Legacy Battle, Ja’s Mega-leap, and Jabari Smith’s Lottery Rise

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Seerat Sohi to discuss the legacies of LeBron James and Steph Curry, as well as Chris Paul and Kevin Durant, and waning expectations for this Lakers’ season (3:18). Then Bill talks with Rob Mahoney about the Grizzlies’ roster depth, Ja Morant’s accelerated development, the second-place Suns, and more (41:05). Finally Bill is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the top prospects for the 2022 NBA draft, including Jabari Smith at Auburn, Paolo Banchero at Duke, and Chet Holmgren at Gonzaga (1:22:46).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Seerat Sohi, Rob Mahoney, and J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton
