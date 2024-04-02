 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Iowa Owns the Night! Plus, Dan Hurley’s Rise and the Luka Playoff Fear Factor With P.J. Carlesimo.

Russillo shares why Iowa-LSU dominated the sports world, and P.J. Carlesimo joins the pod to discuss Dan Hurley’s edge, explain the differences between coaching in college and the pros, and preview the NBA playoffs

By Ryen Russillo
LSU v Iowa Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Russillo begins by sharing why Iowa-LSU dominated the sports world (0:37). Then, P.J. Carlesimo joins the pod to discuss Dan Hurley’s edge, explain the differences between coaching in college and the pros, and preview the NBA playoffs (12:38). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle (48:30)! Do I need to break up with my trainer?

Check us out on Youtube for exclusive clips, livestreams, and more at https://www.youtube.com/@RyenRussilloPodcast.

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: P.J. Carlesimo
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Keith Smith on the NBA Playoffs and Keeping the Celtics Together Long-Term

Plus, Brian and Jamie chat about Eliot Wolf’s QB philosophy, the passing of Larry Lucchino, and the NCAA basketball tournament

By Brian Barrett

The Dangerous Mavs, Inconsistent Suns, and Uncertainty Surrounding the Knicks. Plus: Is Joel Embiid Close to Returning?

The guys also get into which prospects’ draft stock rose and fell over this weekend’s Elite Eight games

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Trump’s Mail-in Voting Conspiracies Could Cost Him

Tara is joined by CNN political commentator David Urban to discuss the religious revival surrounding Donald Trump, the state of conservative politics in Pennsylvania, and more

By Tara Palmeri

An Important Conversation With Big E About Mental Health, Loss, and the Bray Wyatt Film. Plus, Dip and Peter Recap ‘Raw.’

Plus, Rosenberg and Dip dig into some mailbag questions

By Peter Rosenberg
Zach Edey (R) of the Purdue Boilermakers in action against...
Play

The Final Four Is Set, Plus a March Madness Recap

KOC and Cousin Sal join Tate to preview the Final Four

By Tate Frazier, Cousin Sal Iacono, and 1 more

Some Games Good for Neutrals and Some Not So Much

Musa and Ryan cover the latest in the Bundesliga and the Premier League

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga