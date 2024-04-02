Iowa Owns the Night! Plus, Dan Hurley’s Rise and the Luka Playoff Fear Factor With P.J. Carlesimo.



Russillo begins by sharing why Iowa-LSU dominated the sports world (0:37). Then, P.J. Carlesimo joins the pod to discuss Dan Hurley’s edge, explain the differences between coaching in college and the pros, and preview the NBA playoffs (12:38). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle (48:30)! Do I need to break up with my trainer?

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: P.J. Carlesimo

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

